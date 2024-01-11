BNA ranks fifth in nation for guns founds at security checkpoints in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New data from the Transportation Security Administration shows a record number of guns were found at security check points in 2023.

Nashville International Airport ranked 5th on the list as having the highest number found in the nation.

Nationwide 6,737 guns were found at the checkpoints which is the highest number since this kind of count was created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. Of this total, 93 percent of the guns were loaded.

TSA agents found 188 guns at BNA in 2023 at security checkpoints, while Atlanta ranked the highest with 451 guns found.

Officials want to remind travelers that guns and ammunition are "strictly prohibited" in carry on bags. They won't confiscate them, but will call local law enforcement to take those travelers and guns away.

The only case where someone can travel with a gun is if it's unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case in their checked bag. It also must be declared to the airline at the check-in counter.

If not, someone could face a fine close to $15,000 and it's up to local police if any kind of citation or arrest is issued past that.