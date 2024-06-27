BNA received a Fallen Soldier Cart to honor fallen military heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A special ceremony was held today at Nashville International Airport — a "hand-off ceremony" for a Fallen Soldier Cart.

This afternoon, BNA received a custom-designed cart that escorts fallen military personnel during their final return home. This cart is the 16th built by Alaska Airlines maintenance employees to honor those military members, and can be used by any airline operating out of Nashville International.

The cart started out in Seattle and went through more than 10 states to get here.

"It's a labor of love because what we do — honoring our veterans — is very special," lead escort for the Fallen Soldier Cart, Daniel Brosch, explained. "This particular journey we had a mission and that was Roy Campbell, Vietnam Veteran, to transfer him to Nashville alongside the Patriot Guard, as well as donate this cart to this airfield for all carriers to use."

The Patriot Guard traveling with Alaska Airlines is a group of motorcyclists whose mission is to ensure dignity and respect at memorial services. Brosch said the process of moving the cart is difficult and emotional, but it's the right thing to do to show respect not only in words, but in action.

"They deserve it, and our freedoms are because they have sacrificed, and acknowledging that for them and for their families is the goal," he shared.

Outside of the transporting of carts, Alaska Airlines also offload, load and transfer remains of deceased veterans. They will bring the family up to first class, first ones off the plane, and bring them to the airfield.

"When the remains are coming out of the cargo hold they have time to grieve and know that their loved one was honored and respected," Brosch said. "They don't know who we are but they know we are there together and we are united to show them some love and compassion, along with honor and dignity."