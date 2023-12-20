BNA shares tips for efficient holiday travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Christmas just around the corner, and AAA predicting high travel rates for Tennesseeans, BNA shared some travel tips to help get you to the airport and on your flight on time.
- For those picking up people from the airport, there is new short term parking, and pay rates are reduced.
- 0 – 30 minutes: free, 30 – 45 minutes : $5, 45 – 60 minutes : $10, 60 – 90 minutes : $20, 90 – 120 minutes : $25, 120+ minutes : $30
- There is also a new cell lot at 1415 Murfreesboro Pike for drivers waiting for people's flights to get in with signs that give real-time updates on flights.
- BNA also offers text alerts with tips and updates — sign up at the top of their website.
- There are some alternate routes to get to BNA, including 216A, 216B and Murfreesboro Pike.
- Arrive early so you have time to check in, park and get to your gate.
- Allow extra time for parking — BNA has six different options.
- Check the status of your flight before arriving at the airport.
- Pack smart for more efficient travel.
