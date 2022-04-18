BNA to rid of its mask policy after federal ruling

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Amid rulings in federal court challenging a mask mandate for public transportation, Nashville International Airport officials said they will no longer require masks.

The airport's decision comes as U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her ruling that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking. She ultimately said the mandate was voided. The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden’s administration until May 3.

"The leadership at Nashville International Airport has monitored the developments of this morning’s federal court ruling overturning face mask requirements for travelers. BNA understands that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is not currently appealing the court’s ruling, therefore it is BNA’s understanding that there is no longer a mask requirement," airport officials said. "However, travelers are encouraged to check with their respective carrier regarding the airline’s specific requirements."

Previously in the day, the airport said it would maintain the mask mandate.

