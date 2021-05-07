Boarded up windows on 2nd Ave. transformed during mural event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville organizations came together to paint murals and bring some beauty to back to 2nd Avenue and the buildings impacted by the Christmas day bombing.

More than 100 employee volunteers from Akzo-Nobel, Hoover Paint and the LKQ organization are joining local artists to paint plywood boards still covering many windows on 2nd Avenue.

They're transforming them into beautiful murals.

"We're just trying to make something inspiring out of something that was so tragic," said Niki Adams.

"We donate paint. We donate labor, and we try to brighten up and bring some color to especially impoverished areas," said John Griffin a local corporate sponsor with AkzoNobel.

These newly painted window coverings will hopefully help in the healing from this tragedy and rejuvenate downtown businesses. The painting event will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.