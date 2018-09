PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. - Two people were seriously injured when the boat they were in hit a large oak tree.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they’re investigating the boating crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 2002 18-foot Ebbtide pleasure boat was being operated by 48-year-old Windall Sanders, of Lawrenceburg. Also on board was 47-year-old Kimberly Sanders, of Jackson.

The boat hit a large oak tree that had fallen into the water, and both victims were seriously injured.

They were taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The crash remained under investigation.