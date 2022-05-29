Boating safety tips ahead of busy holiday weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial kickoff to the summer boating season, but it's off to a deadly start in Tennessee.

So far in 2022, ten people have lost their lives on the water. It’s a stark reminder for all heading out on the water during the holiday weekend to follow safety guidelines.

The TWRA spends the week before Memorial Day Weekend educating people during National Safe Boating Week. It came as the agency has reported a noticeable increase in traffic on state lakes and rivers over the past couple of years.

Here’s some tips they want boaters to keep in mind: