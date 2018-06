NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A different kind of thunder roared on the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville.

Hundreds of people braved the heat to attend this year's Toyota Thunder on the Cumberland.

The boats racing Saturday were some of the fastest in the world. One driver said it’s an incredible feeling to be in one of the boats.

The boats raced a three-mile loop on the Cumberland River between the Woodland Street Bridge and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. The awards ceremony was held at 6 p.m.