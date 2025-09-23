Bobby Cain, part of the Clinton 12 who integrated Tennessee public schools, dies at 85

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bobby Cain, one of the first Black students to integrate public schools in the South in 1956 has died at the age of 85.

Cain died on Monday in Nashville.

He became the first Black student to graduate from a public formally segregated white high school (Clinton) in Tennessee during the immediate controversial years of integration following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.

He graduated from Tennessee State in 1961 with a degree in social work, working for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory before being drafted into the army.

21 years later he retired from the reserves with the rank of captain and went to work at the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

