What's the latest in Zach Adams' pursuit of new trial in Holly Bobo case?

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee man convicted of murdering nursing student Holly Bobo is asking for a new trial after a key witness recanted his testimony.

Zach Adams appeared in court Monday as his attorneys argued he deserves a new trial in the 2011 kidnapping and killing of Bobo. The case has been closely watched for nearly 15 years.

The request centers on Jason Autry, a co-defendant who testified against Adams during the original trial eight years ago. Last year, Autry said his entire testimony was fabricated.

Autry's testimony was crucial for prosecutors, as there was little physical evidence and no DNA linking Adams to the crime. The jury convicted Adams and sentenced him to life in prison.

Adams' former attorney testified that she was overwhelmed and depressed during the murder trial. Adams' current legal team spent significant time reviewing cell phone signal and pinging maps with an expert from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The judge is not expected to rule immediately on whether Adams will receive a new trial. The decision will likely take several days before a ruling is issued.

Bobo was kidnapped from her home in April 2011. The case has remained in the spotlight as one of Tennessee's most high-profile murder cases.

