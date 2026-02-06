Body believed to be Lil Jon's missing son recovered in park pond, police say

MILTON, Georgia (WUPA) — Milton police say the body believed to be that of Lil Jon's missing son, Nathan Smith, was recovered Friday from a pond near his home, ending several days of intense searching but leaving questions unanswered.

Officers were first called to the Baldwin Drive area on the morning of Feb. 3 after receiving a report of a missing adult. Police determined that Smith had left his home under what they described as unusual circumstances and could not be located. Search efforts began immediately and expanded over several days with help from multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies.

As the search continued without success, investigators widened their efforts to include a pond at nearby Mayfield Park, close to Smith's residence. On Feb. 6 at about 11:53 a.m., divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the water.

Authorities said the individual is believed to be Smith, pending official identification by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Based on the investigation so far, police said there is no indication of foul play. However, the Milton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division said the case remains open and active until the medical examiner determines the official cause and manner of death and all investigative leads are reviewed. During the search, dive teams and K-9 units were seen working around the pond. Shortly after noon Friday, a dive team was observed removing an object from the water, which was wrapped in a tarp and taken into a nearby tent.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the Milton Police Department said.

In a statement, Lil Jon said he and Smith's mother, Nicole Smith, are "extremely heartbroken" and "devastated" by the news.

"Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted - he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest," the statement read, in part. "He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

