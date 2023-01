MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a dead body was found behind a Walmart in Manchester Tuesday morning.

Manchester Police responded to the scene at 10:52 a.m. after they received calls about an unconscious male.

Upon arrival, police officials and EMS discovered the body of a deceased male behind the store.

The body was transported to the medical examiner's office in Nashville. Police are working to notify the next of kin.

No other information is available at this time.