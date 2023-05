ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found at the Cheatham Dam Thursday morning.

At this time the body has not been identified.

Officials have also been searching for a missing 25-year-old Chase Stafford.

Stafford was last seen on May 10 after officials say she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.