Body found floating in the Cumberland River on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police went to 1508 Lock Road on a report of a body that was found floating in the Cumberland River on Thursday.

According to police, the body was spotted by a citizen as they were entering the inlet.

Nashville Fire responded with boat to recover the body.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

