Body found in a Cumberland Co. ditch sparks investigation

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a ditch in Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the Pleasant Hill area on Highway 70 West for an unidentified body found in a ditch.

Investigators are processing the scene and the body is being sent to the medical examiner to be positively identified. An autopsy will also be conducted.

