Watch Now
News

Actions

Body found in a Cumberland Co. ditch sparks investigation

police siren do not cross police tape OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski
FILE
police siren do not cross police tape OPD Extras
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 23:52:37-05

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after a body was found in a ditch in Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the Pleasant Hill area on Highway 70 West for an unidentified body found in a ditch.

Investigators are processing the scene and the body is being sent to the medical examiner to be positively identified. An autopsy will also be conducted.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap