Body found in crawl space; Jackson police investigate as homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide after a body was discovered in a crawl space beneath a home on Raintree Cove in North Jackson.

Police said officers had been actively investigating the disappearance of 31-year-old Mirna Ortez Moncada, who was reported missing on Feb. 16. Members of the department’s Special Victims Unit were assigned to the case.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Raintree Cove residence after being contacted by Moncada’s family. The home belongs to an acquaintance of Moncada.

Family members have tentatively identified the body as Moncada, but officials said formal identification is still pending. The remains have been transported to Nashville for a forensic autopsy to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.

Investigators are treating the case as a suspected homicide. No additional details about the scene or potential suspects have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.