Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Body found in Cumberland River, authorities investigating

Water
&nbsp
Water
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they recovered the body of an unidentified man from the Cumberland River Saturday morning after a fisherman spotted it near mile marker 183.

The man's body, which showed signs of decomposition, was discovered around 9 a.m. Officials report that he was fully clothed in all-black attire, including a shirt, shorts, and shoes.

The deceased had distinctive tattoos, including the year "1997" on his left upper arm and "Cashville" on his abdomen, which may help with identification efforts.

Fire Department personnel who recovered the body noted there were no apparent signs of foul play, though the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are seeking information about the man's identity from anyone with knowledge of his identity.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking