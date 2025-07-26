Body found in Cumberland River, authorities investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they recovered the body of an unidentified man from the Cumberland River Saturday morning after a fisherman spotted it near mile marker 183.

The man's body, which showed signs of decomposition, was discovered around 9 a.m. Officials report that he was fully clothed in all-black attire, including a shirt, shorts, and shoes.

The deceased had distinctive tattoos, including the year "1997" on his left upper arm and "Cashville" on his abdomen, which may help with identification efforts.

Fire Department personnel who recovered the body noted there were no apparent signs of foul play, though the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are seeking information about the man's identity from anyone with knowledge of his identity.

