NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was found in the Cumberland River near Riverfront Park in Nashville Saturday morning.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a body in the water. When they arrived, they confirmed it was a person who died.

Crews moved the body to the riverbank, where they turned it over to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Metro police are investigating.