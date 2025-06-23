Body found in Cumberland River near Tennessee State University, investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning after a man's body was recovered from the Cumberland River near Tennessee State University on Monday morning.

A refinery operator worker spotted the body and alerted authorities, prompting a response from the Nashville Fire Department.

The man's body was pulled from the river in the same general area where missing college student Riley Strain was found in March 2024. Strain's body was recovered from the Cumberland River in The Nations area.

Officials have not yet identified the man.

