Body found in Cumberland River, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department officials said they found a person in the water of the Cumberland River.

Authorities said a person called 911 after spotting the person in the river.

"NFD crews were dispatched to 700 1st Ave North, where they were able to visually confirm there was a victim in the water," NFD authorities said. "Crews are in the process of recovery efforts. MNPD is on the scene as well and will take over once NFD crews have the victim removed from the water."

BREAKING: The body of a 35-year-old man recovered this evening from the Cumberland River near downtown showed no obvious signs of trauma. The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death. Efforts are being made to locate and notify the man's family. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 15, 2022

The person has not yet been identified.