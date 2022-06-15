Watch
Body found in Cumberland River, officials say

Posted at 8:42 PM, Jun 14, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department officials said they found a person in the water of the Cumberland River.

Authorities said a person called 911 after spotting the person in the river.

"NFD crews were dispatched to 700 1st Ave North, where they were able to visually confirm there was a victim in the water," NFD authorities said. "Crews are in the process of recovery efforts. MNPD is on the scene as well and will take over once NFD crews have the victim removed from the water."

The person has not yet been identified.

