Body found in Duck River in Hickman County, authorities say

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body found in the Duck River is now being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The body was found Thursday along New She Boss Road in the river, and the TBI said they are helping with the case.

Right now, the investigation remains active and ongoing, with a pending autopsy.

This is all we know about this incident at this time.

