Body found in Manchester earlier this week identified as Florida grandmother, family says

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body found in a field off Interstate 24 in Manchester this past week has been identified as 40-year-old Allecia Wolfe, who also went by the name Allecia Carnley.

According to her daughter, Aleah Carnley, Wolfe was last seen alive getting into a car in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, 2025.

Three days later, her body was discovered by authorities more than 600 miles away in Manchester, Tennessee.

Authorities in Tennessee said they are continuing to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Many questions remain as to how Wolfe ended up in Middle Tennessee.

In Florida, Wolfe's daughter Aleah said she found out her mom had died from police last Wednesday.

"I gave them my ID, and they said that she had died, and I had my son in my hands, and I fell to the ground," said Aleah Carnley. "Originally, they thought we lived in Manchester, and I was like, no, my mother had zero connection to Manchester."

According to Carnley, her mother struggled with substance abuse, and not hearing from her for a while wasn't out of the ordinary.

"Around Sunday, we knew something was going on that wasn't normal for my mom," Carnley said.

The next day, authorities discovered Wolfe's body in Manchester.

Details about what happened are limited, though Carnley was given some information.

"They do know that there was no gunshot or stab wounds," Carnley said.

Carnley said authorities told her that her mother's body was found in a field near the Truckers Inn in Manchester.

Carnley is hoping someone in Manchester may have seen her mother in her last moments and can help provide answers.

"If they saw her alive, if they saw somebody dumping her, if somebody saw something, they need to come forward about it," Carnley said.

Wolfe leaves behind many family members including her own mother.

"My grandma lost her only kid, the only kid she's ever had, and she lost her," Carnley said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.