Body found in Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores Marina, no foul play suspected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a body was found in Percy Priest Lake near Nashville Shores Marina on May 26.

According to Metro police, a boater preparing to head out around 5:30 p.m. spotted the body. Investigators believe it had been in the water for a few days, and there is no sign of foul play.

Authorities confirmed the victim is an adult man. A prescription bottle was found in his pocket.

“We've been able to read a name off that bottle, and we will see if the name actually matches up with fingerprints that will be taken by the medical examiner's office, probably tomorrow,” Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron said.

Investigators are still working to learn how the man ended up in the water.