Body found in Wilson County on the side of the road Sunday morning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Sunday morning, Wilson County officials were dispatched to Bill France Boulevard near Highway 231 where they found a body lying on the side of the road in the snow.

The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency responded and confirmed the death of the Hispanic male.

Shortly after this, detectives were notified and secured the scene.

The Criminal Investigations Division is treating it as a death investigation and cannot release any more details at this time, as it is still very early.

We will update the story as we have more information available to us.