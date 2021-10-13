Watch
News

Actions

Body found inside burning van outside Goodlettsville church

Metro Nashville detectives investigating as homicide
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jimmy Farmer, NewsChannel 5
A body was found inside a burning van outside a Goodlettsville church late Tuesday.
Body found in burning van outside Goodlettsville church
Body found in burning van outside Goodlettsville church
Body found in burning van outside Goodlettsville church
Posted at 2:31 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 03:31:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burning van in Goodlettsville late Tuesday.

Nashville Fire Department was called to the parking lot of the Parkway Baptist Church on Cunniff Parkway just before 9:00p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters reported the vehicle was fully engulfed. Once they put out the fire, firefighters saw there was a body inside and called Metro police.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also assisting with the investigation since it happened on a church's property.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department's data dashboard, the zip code in which this homicide investigation is unfolding is a low crime area. This is the first homicide case in this zip code in three years.

Detectives tell NewsChannel 5 there is one surveillance camera near the front door of the church that is pointed toward the parking lot. The footage is being reviewed by investigators but they have not revealed whether it caught the fire as it happened.

Keep checking NewsChannel5.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap