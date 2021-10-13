Body found inside burning van outside Goodlettsville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found inside a burning van in Goodlettsville late Tuesday.

Nashville Fire Department was called to the parking lot of the Parkway Baptist Church on Cunniff Parkway just before 9:00p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters reported the vehicle was fully engulfed. Once they put out the fire, firefighters saw there was a body inside and called Metro police.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also assisting with the investigation since it happened on a church's property.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department's data dashboard, the zip code in which this homicide investigation is unfolding is a low crime area. This is the first homicide case in this zip code in three years.

Detectives tell NewsChannel 5 there is one surveillance camera near the front door of the church that is pointed toward the parking lot. The footage is being reviewed by investigators but they have not revealed whether it caught the fire as it happened.

