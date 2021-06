NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they’re investigating after a body was found inside a crashed car near railroad tracks in Nashville.

Police confirmed someone spotted the car overnight near the tracks along 12th Avenue North, just south of Herman Street. Officers arrived and found the body of a man inside the car.

Investigators said no train was there, so it’s unclear what happened. On Thursday morning, police were testing the signals at the crossing.

No additional details were known.