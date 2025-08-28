Body found inside submerged vehicle in Shelbyville identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body found inside submerged vehicle in Shelbyville has been identified as Sara Padgett.

Padgett had been the subject of a silver alert.

On August 28, the Shelbyville City Police Department Digital Forensic Unit directed nonprofit sonar and dive search-and-recovery group United Search Corps to the area of Normandy Lake to search the last known cell phone ping location of Padgett.

During the search, they found the vehicle and Padgett.

