LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was found in a vehicle at a Walmart in Lebanon on Saturday.

Lebanon Police Department responded to call around 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they located a van in the parking lot of the store.

A deceased person was inside the van. Police believe that the individual was living inside the van.

No information about the identity of the individual has been released at this time.