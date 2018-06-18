Body Found On Deason Lane In Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - A death investigation has gotten underway in Christian County, Kentucky after a body was found in a wood line.

Officials with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office stated a passerby found the body on the side of the road on Deason Lane, about a fourth of a mile from Antioch Church Road, just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The deputy coroner responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead, but it was unclear how long the victim had been at that location.

Reports stated an investigation was underway to determine the victim’s identity and his cause of death.

No arrests had been made as the investigation continued. Anyone with information has been urged to call Detective Lieutenant Scott Noisworthy at the Hopkinsville Christian County ECC at 270-890-1300.