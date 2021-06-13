Body of 19-year-old man found after possible drowning in Smith County

DEFEATED, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of a 19-year-old man was found after a possible drowning near Defeated Park.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said rescuers were called to the area on Saturday evening to search for the man who reportedly went under water and did not resurface.

Rescue personnel were unable to find the man, so a rescue squad boat was brought in to drag the water. The U.S. Corps of Engineers also provided a boat with sonar to help with the search.

Jackson County Rescue Squad divers later arrived, and the dragging operations stopped so they could enter the water. After about 20 minutes, drivers found the body. The name of the man has not been released.