BARDSTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — The body of a Bardstown airman killed in the Iran war returned home on Thursday.

Tech Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34, died last month in Iraq supporting Operation Epic Fury. She's one of the six airmen who died after a refueling tanker crashed.

Her body was returned back to the U.S. on March 18, but just arrived home on Thursday.

The plane came in to Samuels Field Airport via a C-130J Kentucky National Guard plane, which will also be part of the Thunder Over Louisville air show.

From there, it was escorted to Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home ahead of Friday's visitation. The procession route was 4.5 miles long, and went through the heart of her hometown.

Hundreds of people lined the streets.

Pruitt's funeral is Saturday.

More about Pruitt Pruitt was as mother of two.

She graduated from Hardin County High School where she served in the Air Force Junior ROTC Program.

"Ashley was an exceptional student, JROTC cadet, airman, and human being. She was a go-getter who worked hard, always gave her best, and showed a commitment and dedication beyond measure. An impressive young woman, she embodied the Air Force Core Values of Integrity First, Excellence in All We Do, and Service before Self," Pruitt's former NCHS AFJROTC instructor Donna Lucchese said.

Please note: This story was provided to CNN Wire by an affiliate and does not contain original CNN reporting. This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.