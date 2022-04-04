Body found near Percy Priest Lake

SMRYNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of a missing man was discovered near Percy Priest lake on Sunday, April 3.

Two boaters notified emergency officials after they spotted the body near the Jefferson Springs boat launch area.

Rescuers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man in the water near an anchored kayak. The man was identified as 51-year-old Eagleville man, Bobby Smotherman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials report that Smotherman was not wearing a life jacket.

TWRA was assisted by Rutherford County EMS, Rutherford County Sheriff Department and Rutherford County Fire.

This is the sixth boat-related fatality in 2022, three of those deaths involved paddlecraft.

This incident is still under investigation.

