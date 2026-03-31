Body of murder suspect discovered on the banks of the Cumberland River in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of a murder suspect has been discovered on the banks of the Cumberland River in Kentucky.
37-year-old Darrion Young was wanted for the strangulation murder of his girlfriend, 26-year-old Kierra Timmons, who was found inside Young's Antioch apartment on March 14.
Police say this confirms that he jumped from an I-24 bridge into the river in mid-March.
On Monday, someone close to the river shoreline in Kuttawa, Kentucky, discovered a body and notified authorities.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp