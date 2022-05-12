Body of unidentified young woman found in 2018 still under investigation by MNPD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are working to solve an almost four-year-old cold case. The victim is an unidentified young woman whose cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Jane Doe was found September 8, 2018, on Sulpher Creek Road in the northwest Nashville area. Her body was found on the side of the road, in a mainly wooded area, severely decomposed which made it impossible to determine how she died. Police confirm there was no evidence of a hit and run on that road.

Metro Police said she was a Black or possibly Hispanic, woman between 15 to 25 years old with black curly hair. She was somewhere between 5 feet and 5 feet 5 inches in height.

She was found wearing Vanderbilt University clothes which included a sweatshirt, leggings and running hip band along. Police said she was also wearing a necklace that was missing a charm and no shoes.

Detectives checked with Vanderbilt but did not find anyone missing who matched the description.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or circumstances surrounding her death is asked to contact Cold Case Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803 or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).