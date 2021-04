CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was recovered from the Cumberland River in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

Barge crews reported seeing a body in the water around 3:25 p.m. near the Smith Branch Boat Ramp. Montgomery County deputies responded and helped in the recovery of the body.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the body will be sent to the medical examiner for identification. No other details were released in the case.