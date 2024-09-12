Body pulled from Percy Priest Lake near Elm Hill Island overnight Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed they have found a body in Percy Priest Lake.

The body was found near Elm Hill Island, not far from the Elm Hill Marina off of Bell Road.

Officials say this all started when the victim jumped off the back of a pontoon boat into the lake to use the bathroom.

When he didn't resurface, friends called for help. Sadly, crews later recovered the man's body from the water.

Nashville Fire, Metro Police and Nashville EMS have all been on the scene at one point or another in this search.

They got the call just before midnight.

From there, officials say they began searching the water by boat and helicopter around 1:10 a.m. A search and rescue team found the body floating on the lake a little over an hour later.

