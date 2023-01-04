Watch Now
News

Actions

Body recovered from Cumberland River near downtown Nashville

Water rescue
WTVF
Water rescue
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:21:07-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body as recovered from the Cumberland River Wednesday.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a call for a water rescue in the 1800 Cement Plant Road area just before 11 a.m.

NFD officials report that the calls notified the department that a body was on a bank in the river.

An NFD boat was dispatched to recover the victim from the water. No information about the identity of the person or the cause of the incident is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information
is released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap