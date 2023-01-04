Body recovered from Cumberland River near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body as recovered from the Cumberland River Wednesday.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a call for a water rescue in the 1800 Cement Plant Road area just before 11 a.m.

NFD officials report that the calls notified the department that a body was on a bank in the river.

An NFD boat was dispatched to recover the victim from the water. No information about the identity of the person or the cause of the incident is available at this time.

