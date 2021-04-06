Body recovered from Sevenmile Creek in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was found in Sevenmile Creek on Nolensville Pike Tuesday.

Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike, where the body was found.

Metro Nashville Police officers and personnel from the Office of Emergency Management assisted in the recovery of the body from the water.

The cause of death is unclear, and no details were released about the person's identity.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.