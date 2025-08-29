Body recovered from the Cumberland River, spotted near Lock One Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Thursday afternoon near Lock One Marina.

Metro police say a citizen reported a floating body that was seen as they were entering the inlet, and officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lock Road just before 5 p.m. in response.

The Nashville Fire Department sent a boat to recover the body, and turned the scene over to Metro police once the body was recovered.

Additional details will be released pending an investigation by Metro police.

