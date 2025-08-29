Body recovered from the Cumberland River, spotted near Lock One Marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was recovered from the Cumberland River on Thursday afternoon near Lock One Marina.
Metro police say a citizen reported a floating body that was seen as they were entering the inlet, and officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lock Road just before 5 p.m. in response.
The Nashville Fire Department sent a boat to recover the body, and turned the scene over to Metro police once the body was recovered.
Additional details will be released pending an investigation by Metro police.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com
