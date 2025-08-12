Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Body recovered in Columbia's Duck River

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A body was recovered from Duck River Tuesday morning in Columbia, Tenn. near the Hwy 31 bridge, according to police.

The report indicated that it was an 18-year-old male from the region.

The name of the deceased has not been released, but police confirmed their family is being notified.

This remains an active investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com.

