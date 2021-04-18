Watch
Body was found floating down the Cumberland river

Posted at 2:09 PM, Apr 18, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A body was found floating down the Cumberland river on Sunday by the Nashville Fire Department.

According to a tweet sent out by the Nashville Fire Department, crews were training near the Pedestrian Bridge when they discovered what appeared to be a body floating down the Cumberland river. Crews are making efforts to recover the body near 100 First Avenue South.

