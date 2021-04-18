NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A body was found floating down the Cumberland river on Sunday by the Nashville Fire Department.
According to a tweet sent out by the Nashville Fire Department, crews were training near the Pedestrian Bridge when they discovered what appeared to be a body floating down the Cumberland river. Crews are making efforts to recover the body near 100 First Avenue South.
While training near the Pedestrian Bridge, NFD crews spotted what looked like a person floating down the river. Crews are making efforts to recover that person near 100 1st Ave South. @NashvilleEOC OEM is taking over this scene to complete the recovery. pic.twitter.com/KrTPu29MBL— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 18, 2021