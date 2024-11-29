Boil advisory lifted in Camden, Benton County after multi-day issue

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Camden residents can use their water like normal after a multi-vehicle accident caused chaos in the Benton County water system.

Water superintendent John Beasley said no one has to boil their water from the City of Camden Water Department.

"Our water quality laboratory has reported that water samples collected yesterday are negative for bacteriological contamination," Beasley said. The water storage tanks in our water system are at normal operating levels and producing good water pressure in the distribution system."

Some customers may still experience some air in their plumbing. This will dissipate after flushing their water lines, Beasley said.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding, as our crews have worked around the clock this week to restore water service and ensure water quality for our valued customers," Beasley said.

