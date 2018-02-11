Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Centerville Water Systems Customers

4:05 PM, Feb 11, 2018
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. - People in one Hickman County town have been asked to boil their water before use until further notice.

Due to a water outage, water distributed to Centerville Water Systems customers may be contaminated.

Residents have been told they need to strain the water through a clean cloth to remove any sediment.

The water should then be heated to a “vigorous boil” for one minute to ensure disinfection. This should be done for water used for drinking or food preparation.

