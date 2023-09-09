Bomb threat on Broadway under investigation, some roads closed to traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to Metro dispatch, at 8:28 a.m. there was a bomb threat around the Hard Rock Cafe on 100 Broadway, and at 9:22 a.m., there was an active shooter threat at the AT&T building at 333 Commerce Street.

The AT&T building command has been terminated, meaning the situation is no longer active.

However, at Hard Rock Cafe police are still investigating the scene, according to dispatch.

From 3rd to 2nd Avenue, Broadway is closed to traffic, but it is open to pedestrians from 3rd to 2nd Avenue. 2nd Avenue South is open to pedestrians only from Broadway to Demonbreun street. 2nd Avenue North is closed from Broadway to Commerce Street.

Police have not released any more information that we are aware of.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we have more information.