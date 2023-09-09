Watch Now
News

Actions

Bomb threat on Broadway under investigation, some roads closed to traffic

bomb threat.jpeg
WTVF
bomb threat.jpeg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 13:48:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to Metro dispatch, at 8:28 a.m. there was a bomb threat around the Hard Rock Cafe on 100 Broadway, and at 9:22 a.m., there was an active shooter threat at the AT&T building at 333 Commerce Street.

The AT&T building command has been terminated, meaning the situation is no longer active.

However, at Hard Rock Cafe police are still investigating the scene, according to dispatch.

From 3rd to 2nd Avenue, Broadway is closed to traffic, but it is open to pedestrians from 3rd to 2nd Avenue. 2nd Avenue South is open to pedestrians only from Broadway to Demonbreun street. 2nd Avenue North is closed from Broadway to Commerce Street.

Police have not released any more information that we are aware of.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we have more information.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book