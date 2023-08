NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Police Department authorities responded to a bomb threat after an abandoned backpack was found at the Twice Daily along Carothers Parkway.

The bomb threat was called off at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Northbound Carothers Parkway was closed at Liberty Pike along with Southstar Drive, which is near Mars Petcare's home office.

