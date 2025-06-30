Spring Hill City Hall cleared after report of bomb threat

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE: Police said at 3:48 p.m. the building was cleared and city hall was re-opened.

The Spring Hill Police Department reported that Spring Hill's City Hall on 199 Center Pkwy was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Their announcement was made just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

This story remains ongoing and we will post additional details when we learn more.