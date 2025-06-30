Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spring Hill City Hall cleared after report of bomb threat

Spring Hill police said they are took proper precautionary measures.
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — UPDATE: Police said at 3:48 p.m. the building was cleared and city hall was re-opened.

The Spring Hill Police Department reported that Spring Hill's City Hall on 199 Center Pkwy was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Their announcement was made just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Officials are asking everyone to stay away from the area.

This story remains ongoing and we will post additional details when we learn more.

