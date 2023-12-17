Bomb threats made against Jewish organizations in Nashville cleared

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking into an email threat sent to several local Jewish organizations.

They say they cleared the building of a synagogue that received the bomb threat. There were no services going on at the time.

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville" says it also received a threat this morning and immediately notified police and local and statewide Jewish organizational leadership.

Officials said they are grateful for the support and professionalism of law enforcement partners.

Sunday afternoon, The Temple Nashville released the following statement:

"This morning, we were scheduled to have our last religious school session before Winter Break. Shortly before arrival time, we and several other area congregations and Jewish institutions received an emailed bomb threat.

Following recommendation of our law enforcement partners, we cancelled religious school for the morning, and swept the building with police officers and staff. The threat was eventually deemed to have been non-credible, our building was all clear, and we are confident now that our building is safe and secure, and we will be open as usual this week.

We are grateful to the Belle Meade and Metro Nashville Police Departments for their response and their guidance today. We also salute our staff, who quickly pivoted this morning to ensure good communication with and safety of our families.

It is sad that we missed this morning with our students and teachers, as there is so much wonderful energy and learning each week at Religious School, but we are glad to know we could act to be certain all would be safe. We will reassess this morning’s response and remain vigilant. Safety will always come first, but we will never be deterred from celebrating everything our community does and represents. We will continue to learn and teach, to grow, to worship, to serve, to add to the compassion, justice, holiness and wholeness of our world.

This is an unfortunate bit of our current reality, but our people has literally thousands of years of experience of meeting God, growing in soul, and building community even when others wish to stand in the way. As is our tradition, we will navigate this together in sacred community. If you have questions or concerns, feel free to reach out to us."

- Rabbi Michael Danziger and Judy Lefkovitz, Temple President