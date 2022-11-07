Bond revoked for former coach charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bond has been revoked for a former basketball coach and PE teacher at Smith County Middle School who was indicted on sexual battery and the sexual exploitation of a minor earlier this year.

In March 2022, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office first arrested Jamal Davante Carter and charged him with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The following month, additional charges were presented to the Grand Jury, charging Carter with three additional counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on the later set of charges shortly after the Indictment.

According to his indictment, Carter engaged in sexual contact with a child that was older than 13 but younger than 18. At the time of the incident, Carter was in a position of trust and was an authority figure.

The indictment continued, stating that Carter had intentionally displayed or exposed the minor to material containing stimulated sexual activity. He also "knowingly possessed material that included a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive."

On Friday, November 5, a motion filed requesting his bail to be revoked was granted as Carter was ordered to have no social media accounts as a condition of bond.

At the hearing, argued by Assistant District Attorney Samantha Key, the State called witnesses establishing that Carter had violated this by maintaining multiple social media accounts. As a result, Judge Kane revoked his bail.