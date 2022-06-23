Bone marrow recipient meets donor at Nashville convention

Two strangers connected by a lifesaving bond met for the first time here in Nashville recently.

Amanda Miller of Missouri is a mother of five kids battling Aplastic anemia and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive.

Levi Benggio, a stranger in South Carolina joined the Be The Match Registry and matched as Miller's donor saving her life.

The two met for the first time last night at a convention in Music City.

"It was an overwhelmingly emotional time, because it was really my only chance at life," Miller said. "Without a transplant, I only had two months to live. So without Levi and his generous gift, I wouldn't be here today."

Levi continued, saying he would do it again.

"I would do it right now," he said. "If she needed it right now we'd crack open the spine and get some more."

In Tennessee, you can register to be an organ donor by simply checking tes when applying for or renewing your driver's license or state identification card.