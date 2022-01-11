Bonnaroo 2022 lineup announced: Headliners include Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool, The Chicks

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The Chicks and Tool are set to headline this year's Bonnaroo festival.
The 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup was released on Tuesday. The festival hasn't been held in nearly three years. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Last year's festival was just days away from kicking off when heavy rain and flooding forced its cancellation. Organizers said flooding from Tropical Depression Ida caused conditions on the farm to be too waterlogged and saturated.
Other performers include Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.
The 2022 festival will be held from June 16 to 19.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13 at 12 p.m. Central.
View the full lineup below:
Thursday, June 16:
- Gryffin
- Clozee
- Sidepiece
- Role Model
- The Brook & The Bluff
- Sons of Kemet
- Goth Babe
- Blu Detiger
- Indigo De Souza
- Adam Melchor
- The Weather Station
- Andy Frasco & The U.N.
- Jessie Murph
- The Dip
- Nothi
- Wreckno
- VNSSA
- Weval
- Kenny Mason
- Calder Allen
Friday, June 17:
- J. Cole
- The Chicks
- Illenium
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Disclosure
- Lord Huron
- The War On Drugs
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Goose
- Bleachers
- Isaiah Rashad
- Lane 8
- Still Woozy
- Whiskey Myers
- Denzel Curry
- Japanese Breakfast
- Tove Lo
- Dayglow
- John Summit
- Arlo Parks
- Chris Lorenzo
- Tai Verdes
- The Regrettes
- J. Worra
- LP Giobbi
- Briston Maroney
- Noga Erez
- Phantoms
- Ship Wrek
- Westend
- Maggie Rose
- Claud
- Southern Avenue
Saturday, June 18:
- Tool
- Flume
- 21 Savage
- Billy Strings
- $uicideboy$
- Porter Robinson
- Marc Rebillet
- Chvrches
- LANY
- Ludacris
- Chris Lake
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Judah & The Lion
- Mt. Joy
- 100 gecs
- All Time Low
- Nora En Pure
- Slowthai
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Ashe
- Said The Sky
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Joy Oladokun
- The Backseat Lovers
- Benee
- Habstrakt
- Lucii
- Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
- Teddy Swims
- Moore Kismet
- Patrick Droney
- Cory Henry
- Lucille Croft
- COM3T
Sunday, June 19:
- Stevie Nicks
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Roddy Ricch
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Rezz
- Herbie Hancock
- Puscifer
- Wallows
- Tash Sultana
- Coin
- G Jones
- Zach Bryan
- All Them Witches
- Tinashe
- Fletcher
- Tierra Whack
- Lettuce
- Dombresky
- Bas
- Protoje
- Of The Trees
- Sierra Ferrell
- Ravenscoon
- Wild Rivers
- Flipturn
- A Hundred Drums