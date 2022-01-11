Bonnaroo 2022 lineup announced: Headliners include Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool, The Chicks

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, The Chicks and Tool are set to headline this year's Bonnaroo festival.

The 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup was released on Tuesday. The festival hasn't been held in nearly three years. The 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19. Last year's festival was just days away from kicking off when heavy rain and flooding forced its cancellation. Organizers said flooding from Tropical Depression Ida caused conditions on the farm to be too waterlogged and saturated.

Other performers include Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, $uicideboy$ and Porter Robinson.

The 2022 festival will be held from June 16 to 19.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 13 at 12 p.m. Central.

View the full lineup below:

Thursday, June 16:



Gryffin

Clozee

Sidepiece

Role Model

The Brook & The Bluff

Sons of Kemet

Goth Babe

Blu Detiger

Indigo De Souza

Adam Melchor

The Weather Station

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Jessie Murph

The Dip

Nothi

Wreckno

VNSSA

Weval

Kenny Mason

Calder Allen

Friday, June 17:



J. Cole

The Chicks

Illenium

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Disclosure

Lord Huron

The War On Drugs

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Goose

Bleachers

Isaiah Rashad

Lane 8

Still Woozy

Whiskey Myers

Denzel Curry

Japanese Breakfast

Tove Lo

Dayglow

John Summit

Arlo Parks

Chris Lorenzo

Tai Verdes

The Regrettes

J. Worra

LP Giobbi

Briston Maroney

Noga Erez

Phantoms

Ship Wrek

Westend

Maggie Rose

Claud

Southern Avenue

Saturday, June 18:



Tool

Flume

21 Savage

Billy Strings

$uicideboy$

Porter Robinson

Marc Rebillet

Chvrches

LANY

Ludacris

Chris Lake

Tobe Nwigwe

Judah & The Lion

Mt. Joy

100 gecs

All Time Low

Nora En Pure

Slowthai

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Ashe

Said The Sky

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Joy Oladokun

The Backseat Lovers

Benee

Habstrakt

Lucii

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Teddy Swims

Moore Kismet

Patrick Droney

Cory Henry

Lucille Croft

COM3T

Sunday, June 19:

